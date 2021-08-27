High Note Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 164,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37.

