High Note Wealth LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01.

