High Note Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.80.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.