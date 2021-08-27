Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,550.23

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,550.23 ($33.32) and traded as low as GBX 2,492 ($32.56). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99), with a volume of 221,950 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,550.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

