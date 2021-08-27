Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $313.74

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $313.74, but opened at $340.13. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $340.13, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

