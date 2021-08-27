HollyGold (HGOLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,666.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $118,666.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HollyGold has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00128288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00153335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.60 or 0.98121181 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.00995553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06656241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,685,107 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

