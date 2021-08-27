Honest Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,852.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $123,852.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00130837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00151932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.55 or 0.99273924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.05 or 0.00996674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.95 or 0.06534556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

