Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $231.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,761. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.33.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

