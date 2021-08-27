Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

