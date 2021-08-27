Horizon Protocol Trading Up 21.8% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $443,508.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00125377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00153342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 1.00388250 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.01035284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.35 or 0.06702006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

