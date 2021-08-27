HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.24

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €93.24 ($109.69) and traded as high as €93.25 ($109.71). HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €92.60 ($108.94), with a volume of 14,921 shares.

HBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of €93.24.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

