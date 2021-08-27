Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

