Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,082 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $267.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.47. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

