Hotaling Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.85 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $460,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

