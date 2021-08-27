Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EL. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

EL stock opened at $336.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.