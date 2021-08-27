Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $470,391.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 467,036,851 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

