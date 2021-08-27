Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $61,094.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00763517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00101085 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.