Huobi BTC Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $9.86 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $49,211.86 or 1.00411989 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.