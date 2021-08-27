Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Up 7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 171,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,164,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.