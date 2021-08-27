Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $309,429.67 and $36,073.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00152294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.61 or 0.99847670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01001801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.65 or 0.06420872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

