HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,922.01 or 0.99893617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.72 or 0.00493564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00365509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.66 or 0.00865076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067870 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004722 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

