Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $486.04

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €486.04 ($571.81) and traded as high as €580.00 ($682.35). Hypoport shares last traded at €578.00 ($680.00), with a volume of 2,768 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €486.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.