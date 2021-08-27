Hyve One Day Trading Volume Tops $444,207.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $444,207.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00128763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00152631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.53 or 0.99991862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01012783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.07 or 0.06649250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.