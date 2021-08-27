Ibex Investors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.