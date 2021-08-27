Ibex Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.13. 133,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,848.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,613.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

