ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.09 or 0.99670380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01000210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.06413295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

