ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
IBN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.
