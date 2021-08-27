ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

IBN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 4,803,666 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after buying an additional 3,965,381 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,332,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,991,000 after buying an additional 3,101,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,887,000 after buying an additional 2,054,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

