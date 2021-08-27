Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 5,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 222,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.