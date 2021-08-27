Idavoll Network (IDV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $149,442.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and $149,442.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00124471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00154436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,422.87 or 1.00922160 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01044814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.37 or 0.06730601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,255,418 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.