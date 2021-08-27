Ideaology (IDEA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $567,843.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $567,843.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.75 or 0.00763477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00099908 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,866,031 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.