IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,700 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the July 29th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS IDPUF remained flat at $$9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. IDP Education has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online student recruitment, and shared services.

