iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILIAY. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ILIAY stock remained flat at $$10.35 on Friday. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350. iliad has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

