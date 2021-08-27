Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILIKF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. 164,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. Ilika has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ilika in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

