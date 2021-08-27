Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,516 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,787. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.