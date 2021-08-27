Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,736,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 87,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 12,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,573. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.