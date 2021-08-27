Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

