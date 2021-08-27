Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 103,885 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1,040.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,885 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.07. 46,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,176. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

