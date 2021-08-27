Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

