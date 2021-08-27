Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 222.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded up $11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,757. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.19.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

