Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.86 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,441 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. 5,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.