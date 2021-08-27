Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,490. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

