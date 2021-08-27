Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.42 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after acquiring an additional 840,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. 539,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

