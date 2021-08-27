Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.48 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,709 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 912,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 27.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,974,000 after acquiring an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 12,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

