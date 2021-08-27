Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 459.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. 5,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

