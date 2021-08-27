Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,508. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

