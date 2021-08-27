Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.30 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,592 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO stock remained flat at $$55.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

