Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,256 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

