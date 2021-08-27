Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,055 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 30,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $287.43. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $287.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

