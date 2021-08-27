Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,938. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

