Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,635 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.43. 10,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

